Here’s Our First Look at the PlayStation Gaming Monitor

Sony’s dropping the PlayStation name on quite a few things these days. The PlayStation VR headset made perfect sense. The PlayStation 27″ Gaming Monitor—I guess it makes sense? It’s more of a stretch.

Sure, you can use it with a PlayStation 5, but that’s not all that unusual. It’s got at least one PS5-specific feature, though.

Videos by VICE

Play video Sony’s official debut trailer – credit: Sony Sony’s official debut trailer – credit: Sony

on the hook

That’s a DualSense wireless controller charging hook on the stem of the monitor. It can charge a DualSense or DualSense Edge controller, which at least keeps everything in the same place. Still, I’d have liked to see two of them. But maybe I’m behind the times and stuck in the days when two-person, real-life gaming was more common.

The IPS panel displays a 2560 x 1440 resolution. On the Playstation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, the monitor will support up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. That jumps to 240 Hz on a PC or Mac.

There are two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, so you shouldn’t have to subject yourself to the mild hassle of tracking down an adapter just to use the thing. There’s also a headphone jack, if that’s your thing.

Mounting it should be easy enough, since it has the industry-standard VESA mount. VESA is a cross-brand mounting system, so any half-decent or popular wall mount should be able to mount the PlayStation monitor to the wall if you want to free up some desk space or get the monitor closer to your sight line.

Sony is being a bit coy when it comes to timing, saying only that the PlayStation 27″ Gaming Monitor will launch in the US and Japan in 2026. Given that they say “Stay tuned for more information on launch date and availability in the coming months!” my emphasis, I wouldn’t expect that to be the very beginning of 2026, either.