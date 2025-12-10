Sony Reveals Two More Exciting Games Coming to PlayStation Plus In Mid-December

Sony just revealed two more massive titles that are arriving on the PlayStation Plus catalog during a mid-December update.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arriving on december 16

screenshot: Ubisoft

The new games coming to PlayStation Plus, according to Sony, include both Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The mid-month content drop is scheduled to arrive on December 16.

Videos by VICE

“This month, stalk the streets of ancient Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, cut down demons across a fallen empire in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, shred through hell’s underworld in Skate Story, or soar among the clouds in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. All these titles and more are available in December’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup.”

This addition delivers two meaty AAA experiences for PlayStation Plus subscribers to dive into. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage released in 2023 and received positive reviews from fans of the franchise who were eager for a return to stealth-focused gameplay and a bit of a shift away from some of the deeper RPG elements that other recent installments featured. Mirage is a shorter game, in terms of campaign length, from other installments like Odyssey and Valhalla, but the tight, narrative focus may be appealing to some franchise fans.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is another 2023 title. This fantasy-themed action RPG was developed by Team Ninja has a satisfying combat system that can be put to use in its memorable and challenging boss fights.

Soul Caliber III to join the classic catalog

This end of year release aligns with statements Bandai Namco had made earlier in the year. The company revealed that Soul Caliber III would hit the PlayStation Plus Classic Catalog by the end of 2025 and that promise is now coming true with the mid-December update to the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog.

“Chosen by history, a man becomes a warrior. Engraved into history, a warrior becomes a hero. Enjoy this timeless tale of swords and souls, transcending history and worlds, destined to be told forever. Experience Soulcalibur III, originally released on PlayStation 2, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”

Other December 2025 Playstation Plus Games

Screenshot: Sony

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier subscribers are quite spoiled this month. The first two drops of December already added both Red Dead Redemption and Skate Story to the catalog. Subscribers also were able to pick up LEGO Horizon Adventures at the start of the month.

LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada and Neon White are available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday December 2 until Monday January 5.