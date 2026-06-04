Sony Santa Monica Responds to God of War Laufey Backlash

The studio behind God of War Laufey has responded to backlash after the game was recently revealed at State of Play. Sony Santa Monica reacted to critics who were angry that the new God of War isn’t led by Kratos.

God of War Laufey Studio Responds to Kratos Backlash

Screenshot: PlayStation

Following the recent reveal of God of War Laufey, the game has been steeped in controversy. Some players were particularly angry that the game is led by Faye and not Kratos. After the State of Play ended, frustrated fans took to social media sites such as X to complain that it’s a “God of War game without the God of War.” Well, Sony Santa Monica has now responded to the criticism.

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The studio behind God of War Laufey issued a response to the controversy after an official Dominos Pizza X account made a joke about it: “God of War game with no Kratos = Pepperoni Passion with no pepperoni.” Sony Santa Monica then replied, “ok thanks for the feedback, dominos pizza corporate account.”

Screenshot: X @SonySantaMonica

However, the studio then further addressed the backlash in a separate post. In the tweet they assured fans that Kratos is still important to the God of War franchise. “Kratos is the God of War – we have many more stories to tell with him. For now, we’re excited to take fans on a journey into the afterlife of the gods with Faye and hope you’ll come along for the ride!”

God of War director Cory Barlog also added, “There’s always going to be Kratos games, like, throughout the whole history. We’re super excited about that.”

God of War Laufey Is Not a Spinoff or Prequel, Studio Says

Screenshot: PlayStation

One of the main criticisms that some players have is that God of War Laufey is a spinoff game. However, in a recent interview, Sony Santa Monica clarified that this isn’t entirely accurate. According to the Sony studio, God of War Laufey is not a prequel or spinoff, as it technically runs parallel with God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök.

“It was super important for us to start on the same page as the players,” Lawrence said. “And where we left Faye was that she was dead. And we talked about a prequel and what we would have told a story about. While those events are still quite interesting, it just felt like what we really wanted to start with was right where we left off. And drive that story forward from Faye’s perspective.”

Screenshot: PlayStation

It’s unclear whether God of War Laufey‘s plot will directly tie into the third God of War game after Ragnarök. However, Sony Santa Monica is specifically calling this the “next chapter of God of War.” So while it doesn’t star Kratos, it does in fact appear to be a mainline game in the series that continues moving the story forward.

More Kratos-Led God of War Games Are Still Coming

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And for those not happy that Kratos isn’t the main character in Laufey, the studio has assured fans that more God of War games are in the works beyond the current trilogy. In those projects, Kratos will continue to be the lead.

However, Sony Santa Monica wanted to expand the series’ universe by telling the story from another character’s perspective. God of War Laufey release date , although Sony has yet to confirm this.