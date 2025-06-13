Sony Says It Isn’t Worried About Switch 2 Support Because It Doesn’t Have PS5-Level Performance

In a recent company meeting, the President of Sony Interactive Entertainment claimed that they are not worried about other companies supporting Switch 2 because it’s failing to match the power of the PlayStation 5. According to the executive, a game needs PS5-level performance to be a “great experience” on big-screen devices.

PlayStation Doesn’t See Nintendo Support as Competition

PlayStation

During a June 13 Business Segment meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment President Hideaki Nishino shared his comments on the recent launch of Switch 2. Despite the new portable console becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time, the PlayStation executive isn’t worried about other companies supporting it. In a statement issued during the company update, Nishino argued that games played on TVs need better performance.

“We closely monitor the overall gaming industry, including the actions of other market participants. We believe PS5-level performance is required to achieve a great experience on big screens.” The Sony president also addressed the trends of companies like Microsoft releasing their software on multiple platforms by saying it’s PlayStation’s goal “to be the best place to play and publish.”

Twitter @Genki_JPN

While the Sony president didn’t outright rule out PS5 games coming to Switch 2, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen anytime soon based on performance limitations. While PlayStation has recently been releasing its games on PC, the transition between the two platforms makes more sense as there is closer performance parity. And as much as I love my Switch 2, I could see AAA PS5 titles struggling to run on it.

Switch 2 Will Still Dominate as Performance isn’t everything

Naughty Dog, The Pokemon Company

It’s true that Nintendo still struggles to reach the graphical levels of games like The Last of Us Part II. However, the continued success of Nintendo Switch 2 kind of proves that performance isn’t everything. Take, for instance, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The RPG ran like a tin can with graphics from the PS2 era, and it still sold 26 million units. While a much better-looking game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also recently sold 21 million units as of this year.

Point being, Nintendo continues to dominate in the market despite having much weaker specs than PlayStation 5. Let’s not forget that Nintendo Switch 1 sold around 152 million units. In comparison, PS5 has currently only moved 75 million consoles, which is half of Nintendo’s “underperforming” hardware. So, I kind of think that Sony is underestimating its competition. And while I’m not saying Microsoft is perfect, their move to publish games on both PlayStation and Nintendo devices seems to be the more forward-thinking approach.

Even though I found the Nintendo Switch 2 launch underwhelming, the console has been flying off the shelves. It’s currently on track to become the best-selling Nintendo console of all time. Again, this is just more proof that consumers don’t care about performance. Although, as a JRPG fan, it hurts my soul when a game like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 runs at 30 FPS. So I do get where the Sony president is coming from. Playing Tears of the Kingdom in 60 FPS is genuinely a game-changer. Still, I think PlayStation should be a little worried about the Switch 2.