Sony September State of Play Date and Details Confirmed

Sony fans can prepare for a special back-to-back September State of Play event later this week where gamers will get a much closer look at the world of Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

Sony State of Play coming September 3, 2026

Screenshot: Square Enix

Sony is planning not just one, but two September State of Plays that will air later this week. Gamers will be able to tune in for back-to-back events with a State of Play and a State of Play Japan.

Videos by VICE

The first of the two events promises to include updates and announcements from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners, concluding with an extended look at the vast world of Final Fantasy VII Revelation from the team at Square Enix.

The second event will be begin right after the first concludes and is once again hosted by Yuki Kaji. State of Play Japan will offer deep dives into upcoming games from game studios in Japan and Asia, including new gameplay, announcements, and more. No specific games were mentioned in the announcement.

Both broadcasts will air live on September 3 starting at 6:00am PT / 9:00am ET / 3:00pm CEST / 10:00pm JST on YouTube and Twitch. Specific run times haven’t been confirmed for either event at this time.

Rumors and predictions for the September State of Play were swirling before the event had officially been announced. One of the most popular predictions is that gamers will finally get the second Intergalactic trailer from Naughty Dog, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

With Wolverine set to launch on September 15, it certainly seems like it may be time for Sony to start laying out the plans for its big titles coming in 2027 and early 2028. Hopefully the State of Play event will be full of surprises and tease out a bit more of what PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can expect to arrive on the PlayStation console ecosystem in the coming year.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Final Fantasy VII Revelation and Sony’s latest announcements.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation releases in spring 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.