Sony Testing Dynamic PS5 Game Pricing – Some Players Pay More for the Same Game

A new report claims to have confirmed that Sony PlayStation is implementing dynamic game pricing. According to the study, some PS5 players are being charged more for the same game in some regions. However, it might not be as bad as you think.

Sony PlayStation Expands Dynamic PS5 Game Pricing According to Report

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

Back in November 2025, we ran a report about PlayStation supposedly charging certain PS5 players more for the same games. Interestingly, the practice was first discovered when a Reddit user realized that his wife was being charged much less for Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PlayStation Store. At the time, though, no one knew if it was a mistake or just another rambling games industry conspiracy.

Videos by VICE

However, a new report claims to not only have confirmed Sony PlayStation is implementing dynamic pricing, but that they have now expanded the program worldwide. This latest update comes from psprices, which tracks the cost of games across the PlayStation Store. In a statement posted on their site, they revealed that their data confirmed that Sony is now implementing dynamic PS5 game pricing for over 150 games.

Screenshot: psprices

“Since November 2025 Sony has been A/B testing prices in the PlayStation Store. Over three months the experiment grew from 50 games in 30 regions to over 150 games in 68 regions — and now includes Sony’s own AAA titles.”

If true, in some instances there are PS5 players being charged 17.6% less than other users for the same game. Although it should be pointed out that psprices says this is an A/B test with a randomized groups of users.

PS5 Games Impacted By Sony’s Dynamic Pricing Test

Screenshot: Shift Up

One of the biggest takeaways from this study is that Sony is reportedly now using their own first-party PlayStation studio titles to test out discounted pricing. Some of the games are big hitters as well, such as God of War and Spider-Man 2.

Here is the full list of major games impacted by PS5’s Dynamic Pricing test (according to psprices):

Game Standard Price Dynamic Pricing Difference ASTRO BOT €69.99 €61.16 −12.6% DOOM: The Dark Ages €79.99 €69.99 −12.5% God of War Ragnarök €79.99 €69.99 −12.5% Gran Turismo 7 €79.99 €69.99 −12.5% HELLDIVERS 2 €39.99 €35.74 −10.6% Kingdom Come: Deliverance II €69.99 €59.57 −14.9% Mafia: The Old Country €49.99 €47.35 −5.3% Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 €79.99 €69.99 −12.5% Red Dead Redemption 2 €49.99 €44.99 −10.0% Sid Meier’s Civilization VII €69.99 €62.63 −10.5% Stellar Blade €79.99 €69.99 −12.5% The Last of Us Part II Remastered €49.99 €44.99 −10.0% Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 €69.99 €58.35 −16.6% WWE 2K25 €74.99 €61.82 −17.6%

Why Sony’s Dynamic Pricing Test Might Not Be As Bad As Some Think

Screenshot: PlayStation

Is it annoying that you might pay $70 for a game while another user in the same region pays $60? Sure. But to be clear, this isn’t a case where Sony is raising prices on users. It’s more like they are implementing a range of discounts based on player demand, among other factors. Psprices also makes it clear this appears to be an A/B test program.

“Some PlayStation Store users see experimental prices that are significantly lower than the standard retail price. This is a controlled A/B test by Sony to study the price elasticity of demand. Users are randomly placed in control or test groups and see different prices for the same games.”

It’s also unclear if this is something Sony will roll out in every territory, or if it’s a program that will even be kept. Based on the report, it seems like they are doing internal tests to determine if it’s worth pursuing. However, the fact that some users are being charged less than others was still enough to ruffle the feathers of players.

Players React to PS5 Dynamic Pricing With Fury

Screenshot: PlayStation

While rumors of PS5 dynamic pricing have been around since last year, this latest report sparked a wave of backlash from players. Many accused Sony of being “anti-consumer.” Other users raised concerns over what factors PlayStation were using for each account to determine why they are paying less or more for a game.

“This is completely anti-consumer. There’s no supply shortage; they can issue out downloads as much as they like. It’s just profiteering, simple as that,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter agreed and posted: “This is a disturbing trend that I want to see die quickly.” One comment simply vented “It might be intended as a product demand test, but it is utilizing dynamic pricing in an active market to do do it.”

Screenshot: Naughty Dog

Even though this is an A/B test, players argued it’s still effectively an unfair practice, as some users will ultimately be paying more than others. In all fairness, I totally understand that perspective. While we don’t have full details on how the program will be implemented should Sony decide to keep it, it seems like many players are already having a negative reaction to the idea of it.