Get a Free Amazon Gift Card When You Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones

Sony only just announced the WH-1000XM6 on May 15, 2025. That makes it one month and one day old. Pretty early for Amazon to be cutting deals on it, no? And yet that’s exactly what we’ve got here, in a way.

This is Amazon’s first deal on the brand-spanking-new headphones, sort of. Rather than cutting a portion of the price, Amazon is instead throwing in a $30 Amazon gift card at no extra cost.

Given how often most of us are using Amazon to buy groceries, medication, and, well, everything else, it may as well be free cash.

a deal on sony’s new, best headphones

The WH-1000MX6’s predecessor, the equally ungainly-to-pronounce WH-1000MX5, spent three years at the top of Sony’s headphones lineup. They were favorites, recommended often and regularly for somebody looking for a premium pair of over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. But it was getting a little long in the tooth by the time 2025 rolled around.

Sony says the WH-1000XM6’s HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 is seven times faster than the processor of the previous-generation WH-1000XM5, and its 12 microphones “(allow) for more accurate and adaptive noise cancellation to fit the user’s environment” compared to the WH-1000XM5’s eight microphones.

Compared to the previous generation, Sony widened the synthetic leather headband to spread out the pressure and weight of the headphones, meaning more comfort for those long sessions with the headphones atop your melon.

You can pick up the WH-1000XM6 in three colors: black, platinum silver, and midnight blue. All three are eligible for this deal. So unlike a lot of deals, where you’re locked into grabbing a device in leftover, unwanted baby blanket pink or zebra-striped brown, you can take your pick.

And while its $450 represents a $50 price increase over the WH-1000XM5, the inclusion of a $30 Amazon gift card for the WH-1000XM6 makes the price increase easier to swallow.