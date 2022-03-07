These Stunning Photos Will Help You Look For New Perspectives in Our Troubled Times

They say a picture paints a thousand words, and after a couple of years of turmoil, trauma, tragedy and the eventual turn back to normalcy, perhaps we need photos that can express, inspire and uplift us when words fail to do so.
It’s these very emotions that finalists from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 – one of the world’s largest annual photography contests – have captured through their diverse range of photos. In its 15th year, the awards received over 340,000 images from 211 territories, with over 156,000 entries for the Professional competition. These include images in categories such as environment, still portraits, landscape, wildlife and nature.
“At points, we all may have felt that the ongoing COVID crisis meant that the world had shut down, but when reviewing these projects, it is clear nothing could be further from the truth,” Mike Trow, the chair of the jury picking out finalists for the competition, said in a press statement. “The importance of photography in interpreting our world, bringing vital humanitarian, environmental and emotional issues to the fore whilst also covering categories as diverse as sport, creative and landscape make it such an exciting competition.”
From communities dealing with the aftermath of the climate crisis, to frontline workers overwhelmed by the COVID-19 situation, to the most iconic images of the Capitol Riots that took place in the United States last January, the handpicked curation of finalists and notable entries have captured the most important events between 2020 to 2021 through a powerful and impactful visual medium.
In one of the most striking photographs from the wildlife category, finalist Milan Radisics managed to catch a fox as it jumped on his car’s windshield. “Over eight months, I spent almost every night sitting at the window of my cottage in the middle of the forest, where wild animals live almost as neighbours of the villagers,” he said in a press statement.
“I parked in the yard for the first time – it was unusual behaviour for Roxy (the fox), she jumped up right away. I wasn’t prepared to photograph this scene, but I knew she would be coming back in an hour-and-a-half, [so] I set the lights up and waited in a dark room. I was lucky she jumped up again and watched the camera click inside the car.”
A stunning image in the sports category by photographer Ricardo Teles captures the Kuarup, a ritual of the Xingu Indigenous Brazilian tribe to honour and bid goodbye to the dead, many of whom were lost to COVID-19.
The photo highlights this celebration through a martial art contest called Huka-huka, which symbolises a show of strength for young men in the tribe.
Meanwhile, in the creative category, photographer Raphaël Neal from the United Kingdom juxtaposed scenes of climate change with portraits of teenagers who have to exist alongside the devastating consequences.
In the category of documentary projects, a series titled “The Long Days of Hanau” by Fabian Ritter from Germany documents the community in Hanau, Germany, in the aftermath of racist attacks where a far-right shooter killed nine immigrants in February 2020.
The same category also highlights the tumultuous chaos of the January 2021 Capitol Riots that took place in the U.S., with photojournalist Win McNamee capturing the chaos that unfolded as a mob of Trump supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, most notably capturing the infamous QAnon Shaman.
Another notable entry is a series of ethereal images taken by portrait photographer Gareth Iwan Jones, who was forced to shift gears when he found himself unable to work during the coronavirus lockdowns of 2021.
He then turned his lens to the figures of nearby trees, shot against dawn or dusk skies and lit using drones, leading to an otherworldly depiction of nature. “Unable to photograph people, I turned to my love of trees, inspired by my home county of Wiltshire, where the distinctive landscape features many knolls with lone trees raised above the horizon line,” he said. “I chose to photograph against dusk skies and lit the trees with drones to create an otherworldly impression.”
The results of the winners of the Sony World Photography Awards will be announced on April 12, while photographs from the shortlisted photographers and finalists will be displayed in an exhibition at London’s Somerset House from April 13 to May 2. The professional competition awards a prize of $25,000 to the Photographer of the Year winner.