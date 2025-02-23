Sonya Deville was 'Shocked' By Her WWE Firing

WWE recently let go of several superstars, including Sonya Deville who was part of Pure Fusion Collective with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. She had just competed in the women’s Royal Rumble before the decision to let her go was finalized. Deville originally joined WWE as part of the Tough Enough reality show.

On that season, which aired in 2015, Chelsea Green and Mandy Rose also appeared. She eventually got an NXT deal and then in 2017 got a main roster call-up to join Paige (AEW’s Saraya). In 2023 she teamed up with Chelsea Green and won the Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, due to injury, Deville couldn’t defend the belts. She returned late last year.

Videos by VICE

Sonya Deville’s WWE Firing Came ‘Unexpected’

Play video

“As a lot of you guys know, 10 days ago now? I got the call. My contract was not being renewed with the WWE,” Deville said on her YouTube channel. “I was in Washington D.C. for a cheer tournament with our little one. I was actually running on the treadmill, working out with our older one, Giovanna and I got a phone call. We were in the middle of negotiations and so I thought the phone call was gonna be [a] middle ground that we met on, an agreement; a contract. It was, ‘We are not renewing your contract.’ So, for complete transparency, which this is really the first time I’m saying this, I was shocked. We [Deville and her wife Giovanna] were both shocked.

There’s so many different factors. There’s so many things to lead us to the mindsets we were in leading up to the phone call. The fact that I had been there for 10 years. The fact that I had a great relationship with almost everybody from backstage to talent across the board and everyone was like family. I mean, you work somewhere for 10 years consecutively, [and] you become like a family. So, it was unexpected.”