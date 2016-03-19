Sop Up Your Hangover with This Glorious Croque Madame

Rise and shine!

Oof. Pretty hard to rise after a long night of tequila shots and cheap beer. Even harder to shine.

Videos by VICE

Fear not, friends. We have just the medicine for what ails you. It’s savory, bready, cheesy, a little greasy, très français, and super delicious. We’re talking about the classic croque madame.

Perfected by Kris Morningstar of LA’s Terrine, this sandwich—in addition to being a melty, carby joy—is made saltier with the addition of ham, tangier with a pat of Dijon mustard, creamier with a smear of béchamel, and richer with a fried egg.

The croque is your friend. Its gooey, savory innards and perfectly toasty exterior will make you feel better. This much we can promise.

Pin it for later!