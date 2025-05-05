‘SOPA – Tale of the Stolen Potato’ Looks Like the Most Whimsical Little Adventure Coming Out in 2025

Sometimes, you stumble across a game that just puts a smile on your face. SOPA – Tale of the Stolen Potato is giving me the same vibes as a Pixar movie. The adorable main character, the hilarious “wah wah wah” dialogue, and the impeccable vibes are immediately drawing me into this one. I won’t even need to pack a bag to explore South America, because I’m making sure that SOPA takes me on that journey first.

Screenshot: StudioBando

I Just Can’t Get Over How Stunningly Gorgeous ‘Sopa’ Is, Honestly

While they say you can’t judge a book by its cover, it’s hard not to do just that when you see SOPA for the first time. Saying that the game is gorgeous is an understatement, especially when you realize that it’s from a small team. StudioBando is comprised of just 10 people, all working from different countries across Latin America (Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina). This includes Juan Castañeda, Nelson Guevara, and Jonathan Holt. Yet, the visual language of SOPA shines incredibly bright. Maybe it’s the incredibly vivid animation quality. Or the spectacular character designs. SOPA is just a visually gorgeous game, and it seems like it’s also going to be one of those games that makes me cry a river when the credits finally roll.

After being tasked to get a potato from the pantry by his grandma, Miho falls into a whole new world. And seeing as SOPA is pulling from Miyazaki films and The Little Prince for inspiration, I can tell this is going to be an emotional rollercoaster all the way through. But most importantly, at least to me, are the character designs. These goofy little frog creatures have already stolen my heart, and I can’t wait to interact with them. I need to know how they came to be and what role they’re going to play. From the small teaser trailer on the Steam page, they may be a little more terrifying than they initially appear. Especially if there are Gang Leader Frogs in the mix. What a goofy concept; I love it so much.

While SOPA only has a 2025 release window, I’m eager to learn more about this one. It looks like it’s going to be pure joy from start to finish. The South American setting looks gorgeous to behold. And SOPA looks just weird enough to have my full attention.