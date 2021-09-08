Anger at ‘Outrageously Short’ Sentence for Man Who Killed Woman During Sex

A jail sentence of four years and eight months given to a man who choked a woman to death during sex will be reviewed by the UK’s Attorney General.

Sophie Moss, 33, died on the 7th of February this year at her home in Darlington, north-east England. Sam Pybus, 32, was originally charged with murder but was jailed this week after admitting manslaughter.

Jurors at Teesside crown court heard how Pybus, who was married to another woman, had drunk 24 bottles of beer before having sex with Moss, a mother-of-two.

Sophie Moss. Photo: Family handout

The sentence will be reviewed following interventions from British MPs, including former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman.

“Pybus, who was drunk at the time, admitted that he must have strangled her because his hands were hurting, but after pleading guilty to manslaughter in mitigation he sought to shift the responsibility for Sophie’s death from himself to her, claiming that she both encouraged and enjoyed his placing pressure on her neck,” Harman wrote. “She, of course, was not there to give evidence as to whether she did, on the occasion of her death or previously, give her consent.”

Sam Pybus killed Sophie Moss beloved mother of 2 young children aged 5 & 6. Then said was her fault as she wanted strangulation. Judge accepted this disgraceful mitigation. Sentence only 4yrs 8months. My request to @attorneygeneral @Michael_Ellis1 for sentence increase as ULS 👇 pic.twitter.com/pT1qmaXEjF — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) September 8, 2021

“The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision on whether to refer Sam Pybus’ sentence to the Court of Appeal,” the Attorney General’s office wrote on Twitter, responding to Harman’s statement.

. Thank you for your tweet. We will be considering this case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision on whether to refer Sam Pybus' sentence to the Court of Appeal. — Attorney General (@attorneygeneral) September 8, 2021

Judge Paul Watson QC told the court he believed Pybus had not intended to kill Moss and that his remorse was genuine.

Fiona Mackenzie, a spokesperson for We Can’t Consent to This – a group that campaigns against the rough sex defence – said the four years and eight months Pybus received was an “outrageous sentence” that sent a “dreadful message” to women.

“It seems that strangling a woman to death is still viewed in law as an unfortunate accident, rather than terrible serious violence,” she said.

“It’s absolutely right that this outrageously short sentence will be considered by the Attorney general to see if it is unduly lenient.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Reynolds, from Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a difficult and complex investigation, and our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Although nothing can ever bring Sophie back, I hope [the sentence] will offer them some comfort and help them to come to terms with their devastating loss.”