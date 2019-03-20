Watch Sansa Stark from ‘GoT’ Hit the Dab and Chug Wine on a Jumbotron

We’re only a few grueling weeks away from the final season of Game of Thrones, and even the show’s actors are getting stoked. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, recorded some extraordinarily gleeful commentary for the season eight trailer when it dropped earlier this month—and he’s not the only cast member having a goddamn blast right now, apparently.

On Tuesday night, Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) went to a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with her fiancé, Joe Jonas. At one point, Turner realized she was on the arena’s Jumbotron, so she did what any future Queen in the North would do: She hit the dab, Juul in hand, and then slammed an entire glass of wine in one giant gulp.



Videos by VICE

Turner posted a video of the whole thing—punctuated by some bro in the crowd yelling “let’s goooooo!”—on her Instagram, and it is truly glorious. Please, stop whatever boring-ass thing you’re doing right now and live vicariously through her:

Just give her the Iron Throne already. After pouring years of your life into a show and putting up with truly heinous 55-day shoots, every single person involved with GoT deserves a goddamn victory lap. Cheers, everybody.

The last season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere April 14 on HBO. Get your wine at the ready and prepare to hit the dab.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.