Soppressata-Fried Artichokes Recipe

Makes 30
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 (12-ounce|340 gram) bag frozen artichoke hearts (about 30 hearts), thawed
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
30 sage leaves
4 ounces|113 grams spicy soppressata, sliced thin and halved
2 tablespoons canola oil, for frying
1 lemon, zested
¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
- Dry the artichokes thoroughly on paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Place 1 sage leaf on top of each artichoke and gently wrap each in a piece of soppressata.
- Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, add the artichokes to the pan with the folded side of soppressata down so it seals. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, flip, and cook until soppressata is crispy, about 2 to 3 minutes more.
- Transfer the artichokes to a serving platter. Freshly grate parmesan over the top and zest a lemon. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.