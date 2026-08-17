Sora Fortnite Skin Revealed for Chapter 7 Season 4 Kingdom Hearts Collab

Epic Games has officially revealed the long-rumored Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab coming in Chapter 7 Season 4. Here is a first look at the new Sora Fortnite skin and every potential cosmetic item included in the Fortnite Override crossover.

First Look at the Sora Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that a Sora Fortnite skin will be featured in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, which launches on August 20. The long-rumored Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab originally leaked way back in February. After the crossover never appeared in the battle royale though, many fans feared that it had been scrapped.

Videos by VICE

However, Epic recently revealed the Sora skin in the official Fortnite Override key art. Interestingly, the Square Enix hero didn’t make an appearance in the Fortnite Override trailer, so we only have a single image of his new outfit. For your convenience, we have posted an HD render of the Sora Fortnite skin below to give you a better look at the Kingdom Hearts cosmetic.

Sora Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HYpeX

The Sora Fortnite skin appears to use the character’s Kingdom Hearts 2 design. Fans will also notice that the Mickey Mouse logo on the bottom of his Keyblade chain has been removed for the Fortnite Override collab.

All Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Skins and Cosmetic Items

The Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab will not just feature a Sora skin. Based on the key art, it appears that we will also be getting a Keyblade Pickaxe. However, dataminers have also uncovered additional Kingdom Hearts-related cosmetics in the game’s files.

Here are all the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite cosmetic items we know about so far:

Sora (Skin)

(Skin) Keyblade (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Gummi Ship (Vehicle for Rocket League and Battle Royale)

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

The Kingdom Hearts vehicle is based on the games’ iconic Gummi Ship and will reportedly work in both Rocket League and Fortnite Battle Royale. It also appears to have multiple designs that players can choose from. According to dataminer SamLeakss, for example, players can use either the “classic” Gummi Ship decal or one based on a Heartless Soldier.

When Is Sora Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s currently unclear when the Kingdom Hearts Sora Fortnite skin will be released. Fortnite Override launches on August 20, but Sora’s absence from the official trailer could mean that he won’t be available at the start of the season.

However, we can confirm that Sora will not be included in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. Instead, the Kingdom Hearts hero will likely be sold in the Item Shop as part of a bundle alongside the Keyblade Pickaxe and other crossover cosmetics.