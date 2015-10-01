Sorority Girls Welcome the Dystopic Technological Overlords, While Old Baseball Announcers Balk in Fear

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class=”redactor-invisible-space”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Baseball games on television are heinously boring. There. I said it. There’s so much filler time for a game that it’s estimated that players spend 90 percent of the game just standing around. This is probably why baseball is such a statistics-heavy sport. Because you just have to make stuff up to pass the time.

Today’s particular brand of made-up announcer stuff comes from the dystopia-mongering of two old guys in a booth. They’re transfixed by sorority girls flipping through their phones, taking selfies instead of watching the game. They righteously implore that the girls seek rehabilitation. “Can we do an intervention? How about we send baxter out there and he just collects all the phones? You’re not getting them back til the end of the game.”

Same old “old guy hates technology” rant. But let’s not forget that these announcers are in a box looking at TVs, sending signals up through satellites tens of thousands of miles above earth, with information flitting back and forth through the internet and into millions of living rooms. Not to mention that they’re meanwhile selling from mega-technology brand T-Mobile. Old fart announcers are just as deeply engrained. The only difference is that those sorority girls have welcomed their technological overlords with open arms. We will see who the apocalypse favors.