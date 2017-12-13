Sorry Morrissey, Der Spiegel Has Audio Proof You’re Still an Asshole

So yesterday we appealed for Der Spiegel to drop that Morrissey interview audio, since he so vehemently insisted (on Facebook, the medium of every angry and wrong uncle on the planet) that the German paper had misquoted his comments about Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and victims of sexual abuse.

It looks like we got what we asked for: last night Der Spiegel released all 40+ minutes of their interview. And, turns out, Morrissey said what they said he did: that Kevin Spacey had been “unnecessarily attacked” following an accusation from actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey assaulted him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. He states, “you have to assume that the boy had an inkling of what might possibly happen,” and that sometimes people say that they have been sexually assaulted because they go along with incidents while they are occurring, but that “when it’s happened they find that they’re either embarrassed or they didn’t really like it, so then they reverse it.”

The paper notes that to counter Morrissey’s claims that he had been deliberately misquoted, they “decided to put the interview online now – even if it is self-evident from our point of view that interviews published in Der Spiegel do not contain false or misleading citations.”

From 24 minutes on, you can hear Morrissey speak on the Spacey and Weinstein allegations here. Hopefully now he’ll shut up.

