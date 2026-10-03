Sorry, Pit Bull Owners. The Manliest Men Actually Own This Type of Dog

There’s something very funny about a man who looks like he could change a tire in the rain walking around with a six-pound dog named Princess. He also might be more secure than the guy getting yanked down the sidewalk by a giant Cane Corso.

Animal historian Stephanie Howard-Smith has a PhD in the cultural history of lapdogs. In her new book, Yap! A Short History of Small Dogs, out in October, she argues that a man carrying a tiny dog can “demonstrate [his] absolute confidence in his masculinity.” He doesn’t need the stereotypically macho breed to “aura-farm,” as the kids would say. Orlando Bloom has a teacup poodle named Biggie Smalls. He seems to be getting through life just fine.

Videos by VICE

Tiny dogs have also been bossing powerful men around for centuries. Publishers Weekly notes that Joséphine told Napoleon on their wedding night that her pug, Fortuné, would be sleeping in the bed with them. Napoleon, despite everything else going on with Napoleon, did not win that argument.

British royals love their smaller breeds too. King Charles II was so devoted to his toy spaniels that the breed is still named after him, and the current King Charles has a soft spot for Jack Russell terriers. Powerful men and pocket-sized dogs go way back.

Research Says Tiny Dog Owners Are Sexier Too

The tiny dog advantage might extend into dating, as well. One study found men who approached women while walking a dog got phone numbers about 28% of the time, compared with just 9% without one. A dog makes you look approachable, and it takes care of some of that awkward introductory small talk without having to force anything.

Cats did worse in another study. Women rated men holding cats as less masculine and less dateable, which is probably unfair to both the men and the cats but still worth mentioning. Additionally, one Match.com study found 22% of men admitted using a pet to attract dates, compared with 6% of women.

So the guy carrying the Chihuahua might be the one with the least to prove. He just likes tiny, cute dogs and doesn’t care what anybody reads into it.