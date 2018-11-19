Sorry, the midterms aren’t over yet. These 6 seats are still in play.

The U.S. midterm elections concluded almost two weeks ago, but six races still aren’t decided. While Democrats handily retook the House, they still have a chance to extend their lead pending the outcome of the final six races, and possibly snatch back a seat in the Senate.

In addition to one Senate seat from Mississippi, five seats remain up for grabs in the House. Texas Democrat Gina Ortiz, embroiled in a battle for a House seat, became the latest midterm candidate to concede Monday afternoon. Texas Republican Will Hurd will keep his seat.

Videos by VICE

“While we came up short this time, we ran a race of which we can be proud,” Ortiz said in a statement, before wishing Hurd luck.

Here are the six remaining contests for U.S. Congress in the 2018 midterm elections:

Mississippi

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith vs. Mike Epsy

Sitting Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will face off in a late-November runoff against Democratic challenger Mike Epsy. Hyde-Smith got more of the vote — 41.5 percent — than her challenger, but Mississippi rules require a candidate to get more than half the vote to win. But now the incumbent is facing two big scandals ahead of voters’ return to the polls.

Hyde-Smith was shown, in two separate videos, saying she would attend a “public hanging” if her supporters asked her to, and that voter suppression could be a “good thing.” Mississippi had the highest number of lynchings of any state between 1882 and 1968, according to the NAACP.

Read: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is open to supporting Nancy Pelosi

Georgia

Rep. Rob Woodall vs. Carolyn Bourdeaux

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, a Georgia State University government professor, has asked for a recount in her bid against incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Woodall. The district has long been considered a Republican stronghold, but Bourdeaux has come within a 1,000-vote margin of unseating Woodall.

“It is crucial that every eligible vote is counted and every voice is heard,” Bourdeaux spokesman Jake Best said in a statement Friday. “We want to make sure every vote was counted correctly and fairly, and that is why we intend to request a recount of this race.”

Maine

Rep. Bruce Poliquin vs. Jared Golden

Democrat Jared Golden defeated Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who has refused to concede and is mounting a legal challenge against Golden that could reportedly last weeks. Maine has ranked-choice voting, and Golden won the seat even though Poliquin had more first-choice votes. Poliquin is New England’s final elected Republican.

Read: What it’s like to flip the House as a female candidate in 2018

New York

Rep. Claudia Tenney vs. Anthony Brindisi

Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, has claimed victory over Republican incumbent Rep. Claudia Tenney in New York, though she has yet to concede. Tenney’s chances are ever-narrowing to hang on to her seat.

Rep. Chris Collins vs. Nate McMurray

Another race in deep-red western New York is extremely close, with Republican incumbent Rep. Chris Collins holding a 1-point lead over Democratic challenger Nate McMurray. Collins suspended his campaign in August as he prepared to fight federal insider trading charges, seemingly giving up. But the district is so red-leaning that Collins restarted his bid in September, and is now leading in what remains a very close race.

Though he initially conceded, McMurray retracted and vowed to “fight like hell” to get a recount. The district runs through central New York, just East of Syracuse, from the Pennsylvania border to the northern shore of Lake Ontario.

Read: The GOP elected one House member who is not a white man

Utah

Rep. Mia Love vs. Ben McAdams

Mia Love is the only black woman Republican in Congress, and she’s just holding on to a razor-thin lead to keep her seat in the House. Utah’s Fourth House District includes parts of Salt Lake City and is mainly concentrated in Salt Lake County. Love currently has about 50.1 percent of the vote, or a 0.02 percent lead, against Democratic challenger Ben McAdams.

Love has been accused of campaign finance violations, some of which she has acknowledged as “errors.” McAdams has pointed to the allegations as evidence of corruption and held it up as his primary campaign argument.

Cover: Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (L) stands on stage with U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on October 2, 2018. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)