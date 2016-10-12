Sorry, Vegans: A Third of People Wouldn’t Date You

Millennials might all be turning vegan but chances are they’ll also end up alone, spending Friday night desperately swiping right with hummus-smeared thumbs, swigging fish gut-free Chardonnay, and listening to Morrissey on repeat.

At least, that’s according to a new survey released yesterday by UK dating app Trueview.

Videos by VICE

The poll of 1,000 men and women found that 34 percent would be put off dating a potential partner if they were vegan, and 77 percent wouldn’t give up meat if a long-term boo asked them to.

Sorry, animal lovers.

And sorry animal flesh lovers, too. Trueview also found that “28 percent of us find eating junk food the most off-putting diet habit a potential partner can have.” That’s in addition to the 21 percent who find excessive drinking a turn-off.

So, basically we’re all doomed to die alone unless we take the pizza guy off our speed dial.

But with recent studies finding that vegans only want to hook up with other vegans anyway—and considering the rise of vegan-only dating sites—plant-based dieters might be the ones finding true love over tofu tacos and mylkshakes, after all.