‘Sorry We’re Closed’ Brings Dreamcast Vibes and Neon Lights Into the World of Horror (Review)

“Horror” is such a subjective term. To some, it’s the most dank and disgusting place you can think of. In the case of Sorry We’re Closed, horror is bathed in pastel colors and features a 7-foot-tall person in leather dominatrix gear. Although its design is reminiscent of the horror classics we’ve grown to know and love, it sets itself apart from those that inspired it in many meaningful ways. It’s truly a must-play for anyone ready to embark on an unforgettable journey.

Screenshot: à la mode games

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Meets ‘Silent Hill’, With a Dash of ‘Killer 7’ for Good Measure

One of the first things I noticed about Sorry We’re Closed, even before I had the chance to jump in, was how stylish it was. Not that Persona or Metaphor: ReFantazio kind of style. It was unabashedly afraid to be itself. Sexual liberation in its design choices, with particular characters such as The Dutchess, take the stage front and center. It’s not a game you’ll want to play if you’re feeling even the slightest bit bashful, as it’s not afraid to let its freaky side out.

Videos by VICE

The vibes are off the charts, especially if you’re not afraid of things being a little risqué. Liberation and freedom of expression must be in the guidelines for living in this city. Honestly? I’m living for it. The incredible visual design of Sorry We’re Closed is complemented by an equally seductive soundtrack. One that you’ll find yourself jonesing to slither into once you’ve wrapped up your play session for the day.

The world feels oppressive, yet warm in a way. It’s a difficult feeling to describe; a mixture of dread with a small tinge of hope looming in the air. It’s a familiar feeling — the general anxiousness of the busy world around you melting away when seeing a familiar face. The atmosphere is incredible, and easily one of the best parts of Sorry We’re Closed.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Sorry We’re Closed’ Is a Cult Hit in the Making

When it comes to gameplay, you’ll find that the graphics aren’t the only thing inspired by the all-time greats of the horror genre. Sorry We’re Closed features plenty of exploration, drama, and action. If you grew up during the PlayStation 1/Dreamcast era of games, this is going to feel like you’ve slipped back in time to 1999. Honestly? I’d love to hook up my PC to my CRT and experience this as it was meant to have been.

Sorry We’re Closed features one thing those that inspired it didn’t, however. The inclusion of the “Third Eye,” a special tool delivered by The Dutchess that allowed me to peer between the world of the living and the demonic world beyond the veil. This particular skill is useful when it came to the masterful puzzles that awaited me during my playthrough.

For example, the Third Eye came into play quite often when navigating my way throughout the world. If I were stuck in the Demon Realm, I would need to use this power to navigate through a large section of spiked weeds that blocked my path. It’s also incredibly powerful during combat, giving me the power to bring a fight to a close much quicker than I could have anticipated.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘sorry we’re closed’ Has Panache in All the Right Ways

While Michelle isn’t a firearms expert, she knows how to handle Hellhound like a champion. This gun features a bark that is only matched in intensity by its bite. Using the Third Eye during combat gave me quite the advantage. I was able to target the heart of the demon and deliver a massive amount of damage. I would need to be careful, however. The Third Eye has limited range, and the demons were that much closer to me to deliver a crushing blow to my health.

To be frank, combat is a bit clunky. For anyone who has played the classic Killer 7, it’s very similar to that. Michelle will plant her feet, switch into a first-person view, and unleash hell upon whatever creature has the misfortune of being in her way. It’s not particularly intense by any means. Passable at best, and clunky at worst.

Exploration and level design, on the other hand, are superb. No matter where you find yourself, Sorry We’re Closed is easy to navigate, with levels that seamlessly meld hidden secrets alongside its seemingly normal pathways. Sometimes, some events go on for a little longer than they should. But beyond those few atypical moments? It’s pure bliss to navigate throughout this world.

Sorry We’re Closed is an excellent debut title by indie developer, à la mode games. It oozes style, charm, and charisma in every facet of its design. Slick characters, realistic dialogue, and great pacing more than make up for any of the few flaws I encountered during my playthrough.

Verdict: Recommended

Sorry We’re Closed is available now on PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review.