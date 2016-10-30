Souja Boy Is Being Sued for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot and Kill a Guy

Back in August, rapper and Bow Wow-collaborator​ ​Soulja Boy took to Instagram to threaten a then-unidentified man. He was mad that someone seemed to be dating his ex-girlfriend, Nia Riley, so he posed with a glock and threatened to “kill your bitch ass.”

Three months on and Atlanta-based rapper Skrill Dilly has filed suit against Soulja Boy, saying that the threats were directed his way. According to Complex​, Dilly wasn’t even dating Riley, but “had reportedly been trolling Soulja Boy to get a rise out of him.” Dilly also says that Soulja put a $10,000 bounty on his head.

The whole thing, according to TMZ​, has put Dilly into a fair amount of distress. He claims that the mother of his child won’t let him see his daughter lest she get “caught in the crossfire.” Dilly’s also said that the matter has raised some health issues​​​​​​, though he wasn’t specific about them.

