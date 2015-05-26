Soul Clap’s Rudimental Remix is Slinky, Sultry and Seductive

Genre-defying collective Rudimental have been bossing the UK charts ever since the John Newman assisted “Feel the Love” hit the top-spot back in 2013. This September sees the band return with second album, We the Generation, on their own label Major Toms. The stomping D&B number, and lead track, “Never Let You Go”, was a top-tier taster of what’s to come on a a record that features the likes of MNEK, Lianne La Havas and the late, great Bobby Womack.

To get everyone even more excited about the upcoming record, Rudimental have got hot shot American production pair Soul Clap to slow things down with a remix that we’re giving a very exclusive, world premiere to here on THUMP.

Videos by VICE

The Boston duo’s slinky, spacey, sultry remix is a seductive slice of serotonin-supplying smooth funk that soars stratospherically, bouncing between cultured cosmic disco and superclub sized hooks. It’s six minutes of total bliss, custom built for seaside sunrises and sweaty sunsets, like the missing link between the best of balearic and bass heavy house.

We The Generation is released on September 18 through Major Toms/Asylum Records

Follow Rudimental on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

Follow Soul Clap on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter