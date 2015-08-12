Soul Food: Govardhan Puja

Host Kiran Deol continues her quest to discover how religion and food combine for the divine in Soul Food. In this episode, Kiran, who was raised Sikh, steps slightly out of her comfort zone and finds herself surrounded by Hindus, Hare Krishnas, and mountains of blessed homemade vegetarian Indian food at two concurrent Krishna celebrations in Los Angeles.

First off, she visits the Shri Nand Shiv Durga Mandir Hindu temple in Montebello, CA, celebrating Govardhan Puja, a food-centric festival feast consisting of 56 dishes in honor of the god Krishna. Next, she’s off to another festival at the Hare Krishna Cultural Center in Culver City featuring a literal hill of food. Kiran learns that Krishna’s spit really packs on the pounds, but who’s counting when the food is so delicious?