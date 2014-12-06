Soul Food: Kosher

In this episode of Soul Food, our host Kiran Deol heads over to LA’s Kosher Corridor to get wise to the ways one can keep it kosher. She gets schooled by the local butcher, and discovers that today’s kosher food and drink is much more than just matzo balls and sweet, syrupy wine.

Kosher cuisine can be contemporary, or really any style of food—be it burritos or a lamb belly “bacon” sandwich with homemade sriracha—as long as one follows strict kosher guidelines. Kiran’s exploration of where the spirit meets the stomach ends with an insightful invite for a Friday night sampling of a Shabbat dinner.

