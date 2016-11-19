Soul Great Sharon Jones Is Dead at 60

Following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer, soul and funk singer Sharon Jones has died at age 60. The news was announced on Jones’ website and social media late Friday:

We are deeply saddened to announce that Sharon Jones has passed away after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones, including the Dap-Kings. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:

Videos by VICE

Additional memorial details will follow soon.

The Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist and leader of her band the Dap-Kings spent decades performing in wedding bands and as a back-up singer before her early 00s ascent to stardom. She released seven albums alongside the Dap-Kings, most recently 2015’s It’s a Holiday Soul Party.

Jones was as celebrated for her recordings as for the warmth, dynamism, and ferocity she brought to the stage, her performances earning her both massive crowds and a reputation as one of today’s most magnetic live acts.



Jones was diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer in 2013—just three years after losing her mother to cancer—but went into remission nine months later. The cancer returned in 2015, spreading to her liver, lungs, and lymph nodes.

“No matter where I get to and stop at, I’m still going to be Sharon. And that’s why I share with my fans. And I want them to see what I’m going through,” Jones told Noisey in 2014 as she prepared to return to the stage after successfully completing treament. “Happiness is the most important. I’ve been out here. I’ve gone through things. You have to be happy. You have to feel that you’ve done something in life. And I think over the years, that’s what we’ve accomplished.”



Watch Jones school us all in resilience below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.