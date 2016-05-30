Soulja Boy Dropped Every Artist From His Record Label

Photo via Soulja Boy’s Instagram

It’s been an interesting month for the young Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy. Earlier, he announced on Twitter that he signed a huge licensing deal that netted him $400 million, which later proved to be an inaccurate representation of what the deal actually entailed. He’s back with the Twitter drama today, as he made a pretty big announcement that he dropped every artist from his SODMG roster. “There’s no artist signed to SODMG. I dropped them all. I’m starting off the roster new and clean for 2016,” the tweet said.

The roster never actually released a record from an artist that wasn’t Soulja Boy himself. Aside from Lil’ B and RiFF Raff being on the label for a short period of time, none of its roster ever made a huge impact, and partially made up by his buds like JBar and Arab. Probably former friends at this point, because in his follow up tweet he wrote “thanks for blessing me to see the snakes and remove them from my life.”

