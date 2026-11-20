SeaWorld just dropped its 2027 concert lineup, and I have to ask a question. Am I the only one who feels like this was cultivated from a playlist I made in grade school? Soulja Boy, Puddle of Mudd, and Sugar Ray, just for starters, are real core-memory unlockers.

This week, the aquatic theme park dropped the long list of artists playing their 2027 concert series. Frankly, it’s a real who’s who of 90s and 2000s stars. In addition to the aforementioned acts, Orlando visitors will also have a chance to see Flo Rida, Shaggy, and Jesse McCartney. There’s also Alien Ant Farm and Sugar Ray

Videos by VICE

If I’m being honest, seeing Taking Back Sunday at SeaWorld would be a wild Millennial experience. Same for Hot Chelle Rae and Echosmith together. Which—can I just say—is such a great pairing.

Also, I know a Lil Jon show is gonna go crazy over a dolphin moat. [Please note: this is a joke; to the best of my knowledge, dolphins are not allowed to attend the concerts. They don’t even have ears.]

SeaWorld 2027 concert series lineup

In their announcement, SeaWorld revealed: “Beginning in March, the 2027 Concert Series returns to Bayside Amphitheater with an incredible lineup of pop, hip-hop, rap, and R&B. This fan-favorite series brings iconic performers and chart-topping hits from the late ’90s and 2000s back to the stage for another unforgettable season.”

“With an extended season packed with live performances,” they added, “there are even more opportunities to experience the songs you know and love at San Diego’s home for live music.”

“Join us on select Saturdays at 6 p.m. as Bayside Amphitheater comes alive with incredible live performances, stunning waterfront views, and an electric atmosphere,” the park reps added. “Sing along to the songs you know and love, dance to your favorite hits, and experience the soundtrack of a generation as the sun sets over Mission Bay.”

For those wondering, yes, concerts are included with park admission. However, you can “upgrade to Concert Reserved Access for guaranteed concert access and the best views of the show.”

“General concert seating is available on a first‑come, first‑served basis and will fill to capacity. Please plan to arrive early with your full party, as admittance will close once the venue reaches capacity. Concert Reserved Access options are available while supplies last.”

Make sure to check the specific park websites for concert listings before heading out.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images