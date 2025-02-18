Soulja Boy Slammed by Marlon Wayans in Searing Country Music Diss Track

Now that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is old news, we’ve got a new feud to obsess over: Soulja Boy versus Marlon Wayans.

Things have been simmering between the two for weeks, and it just reached a boiling point with Wayans dropping an AI-generated country music diss track that hits at Soulja pretty hard.

Videos by VICE

At one point, the lyrics say: “He’ll suck on on caulk just for that rock / He look like Flavor Flav without the clock / He’s the c**n that jumped over the moon.” The song also accuses Soulja of being a Bitcoin sellout and derides him as a washed-up one-hit-wonder.

In the post caption, Wayans wrote, “What you say ‘Bout my mama?”—a reference to a line that he says in the 1996 comedy Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood—and included laughing emojis. Hear the entire thing below:

Wayans’ followers have had a lot to say about the song, with one person joking, “Big Soulja is the first rapper to get roasted with AI in the genre of country music with animation.” Someone else urged Soulja to “tap out,” because “this some ‘Not Like Us’ degree of ether….throw in the towel my guy.”

Soulja Boy vs. Marlon Wayans Beef Explained

The beef started weeks ago—according to Hot New Hip-Hop—when Wayans criticized Soulja for performing at a celebration event for Donald Trump’s second inauguration. “I mean Soulja, he been canceled,” Wayans said during an appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, as caught by AllHipHop. “Soulja Boy better go and get that check.”

Soulja began firing back at Wayans on social media, eventually making comments about Wayans’ late mother. “I’ll piss on yo mama grave,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll dig ur mom up and kill that bitch again.” Wayans, in turn, joked that Soulja’s behavior has since inspired a drug addict character that he plans to use in a new Scary Movie film.

It seems plausible that Soulja will hit back with his own diss track, but we’ll just have to wait and see.