Soulja Boy Wants to Be the First Rapper to Become President of the United States

Soulja Boy has claimed to be the first to do a lot of things. But he wants to pull off something no rapper really has ever done: becoming president of the United States.

In a post on Instagram, the Atlanta MC revealed his intentions to run for president. Additionally, he has even established priorities he wants to work on if he’s elected. What his stance is isn’t immediately clear, but at least it doesn’t seem like he’s running on vibes alone.

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“My focus is on four things: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI,” Soulja Boy wrote in the caption. “From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible. Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation.”

He wouldn’t be the first rapper to ever consider running for president. Kanye West infamously attempted to run for president twice, once for the 2020 election and again in 2024, to significantly less approval. In 2020, he said that he was done allying himself with Donald Trump and that he would run for president as an independent under the “Birthday Party.“

Soulja Boy Reveals That He’s Going to Run for U.S. President in 2028

For what it’s worth, the “Turn My Swag On” rapper made one of his political stances abundantly clear: he absolutely hates AI. “This AI s**t is sick. What type of world are we living in for real, these videos is looking realer and realer by the day wtf,” Soulja Boy scoffed back in October 2025.

Nowadays, he spends a bulk of his time streaming. Back in January 2026, Akademiks absolutely hated this phenomenon, arguing that it strips away the aura around an artist. “The internet removed all mystique from rappers,” he said at the time. “U just as corny as the ppl u flexing on. U and ur audience the same.”

Soulja Boy wasn’t going to take such disrespect without a fight, hauling a barrage of insults at the hip-hop media talking head. “Akademiks, you need to fix your tweets, n***a,” Soulja Boy said. “Talking ‘bout, all the rappers is lame ‘cause they streaming and all that… Shut the f**k up with your fat, Uber Eats, McDonald’s-eating a**, 50 Krabby Patties stuffing down your stomach, b***h. You lame, ain’t no f***ing body lame, n***a. Shut the f**k up, n***as can stream if they want to. F**k is you talking ‘bout? Fat piece of s**t.”

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