Soulwax’s New Album, ‘From Deewee,’ is Out Now

Soulwax, the Ghent-based band formed around 2manyDJs duo Stephen and David Dewaele, have today released their latest album, From Deewee, on their own Deewee imprint. Stream it below.

From Deewee is Soulwax’s first studio album in 12 years, following 2005’s Nite Versions. (They did, however, record an album as 16 fictional bands for 2016 film Belgica.) It was recorded in one take as a seven-piece band at their Ghent studio, and was inspired by the live show for their last single, “Transient Program for Drums and Machinery,” which was released last November.

Following the album’s release, Soulwax are heading out on a UK and European tour starting next week in Italy. As with their album, Soulwax will tour as a seven-piece band. Find their tour schedule here.