Soulwax Have Taken Jungle on a Low Riding Space Cruise | US | Translation

The Dewaele brothers have been bringing the heat as Soulwax and 2manydjs for years now, so we’re delighted to have them back. In addition to their own acid-fried-post-disco-not-disco-post-punk material, the siblings’ have built up one of the most impressive catalogues of remixes since time began. If you’ve never spent a night sat in the dark listening to Most of the Remixes we’ve made for other people over the years except for the one for Einstürzende Neubauten because we lost it and a few we didn’t think sounded good enough or just didn’t fit in length-wise, but including some that are hard to find because either people forgot about them or simply because they haven’t been released yet, a few we really love, one we think is just ok, some we did for free, some we did for money, some for ourselves without permission and some for friends as swaps but never on time and always at our studio in Ghent at full blast waiting for the Robbie Williams track to drop, you’ve never lived. And if you’ve never lived before, start right now:



So when a little birdie told us that they’d had a go at reworking the new single by critically acclaimed London collective Jungle, a bit of dribble fell down our chins. Then we sucked it back in, sat up properly, pressed play and the dribbling started all over again. The original was a moody bit of downtempo, disco inflected pop that broke out into a sixty seconds of sunshine. Soulwax, in their infinite wisdom, decided to extended that good time ending into a seven and a half minute cosmic chug that sounds like Hercules & Love Affair jamming with Arthur Russell. This is low-riding-space-crusing music that’s going to sound INCREDIBLE on the Soulwax and James Murphy assembled Despacio soundsystem that’s set to tour the world again this summer.

Jungle are doing big things in the next few months too, including their biggest ever solo show (at the Brixton Academy) and bringing their brand of modern soul to festivals including Primavera, Ibiza Rocks, Bestival, Croatia Rocks, T In The Park, Rock en Seine and the Secret Garden Party.

