Drift off Into an Oasis of Sleep Sounds With This Therapy System

Trying to sleep when your partner or roommate is choo-chooing away the night with their unbearable snoring, or your neighbors are fighting again (some couples only seem to fight between midnight and sunrise), or you live on a busy street?

Been there a thousand times. People say to wear earplugs, and when that works for people, that’s great. But I can never get comfortable enough to fall asleep with things wedged in my ears. And I’m always concerned I won’t hear my alarm in the morning.

What you need is a sound machine. It goes beyond just white noise and plays looping soundtracks of soothing nature sounds.

like nature, but artificial

Sound Oasis is suitably named, because the Deluxe Sound Therapy System comes with a lot of options for nature soundtracks.

You might suffer from a crowded nightstand with the fairly large Sound Oasis, but you won’t suffer from lack of choice. Five “mix” settings for each of 48 soundtracks make for 288 combinations of noises to fall asleep to.

As if that’s not enough, you can adjust the bass and treble to account for any trickery that tinnitus might play on your ears, making it more effective at blocking out the hideous ringing plague.

There’s an included sleep timer that can be set to 30, 60, or 90 minutes, an AM/FM radio, a headphone jack, and an input jack so that you can pipe sounds through its speaker from your smartphone or tablet. It’s a lot more than most people need at a price that’s almost as big as its physical dimensions.

All the knobs and buttons on the front make it difficult to use in the dark, too. But if you’re hard to please and a sucker for choice, sound machines don’t come any more loaded down with features than this.