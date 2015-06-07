Sound the Alarms: Disclosure Have Just Announced the Details of Their New Album

After dropping both the sizzling shuffler “Bang That” and the svelte grooves of “Holding On” on us in the last couple of months, Disclosure have finally come through with the details for their second studio album. It will be called Caracal and we are 99.99999% sure it is going to be full of bangers upon bangers.

The record is set to be released on the 25th of September, meaning we should get a full summer’s worth of gradual teasing and new music across their live dates. This started in stellar fashion this week, with the brothers headlining both Parklife in Manchester, and their own festival Wildlife tonight. Not ones to miss an opportunity, both appearances have featured tracks from the new record, including collabs with Kwabs, Lion Babe, Nao and, in an exciting twist, “Jaded” featuring Howard Lawrence himself on vocals.

As if all of this news wasn’t exciting enough, Disclosure have also announced possibly two of the biggest live shows of their career in America. Firstly at Los Angeles Sports Arena on the 29th of September and the 24th of October at Madison Square Garden. It seems the Disclosure story is only going to get bigger from here.

Oh, and what’s a caracal I hear you ask? Well, first of all, you clearly need to brush up on your knowledge of desert-based nocturnal big cats, (because that’s what a caracal is). According to Howard, he became fascinated with the animal while on tour last year, and after growing increasingly in awe of their “physical capabilities” and “anonymity”, and presumably pointy ears, the big cat became a fitting lead image for the boys’ next LP.

Caracal will be released 25th September on PMR Records.