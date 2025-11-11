Soundcloud Allowing Artists to Keep All of Their Distribution Royalties in Groundbreaking Decision

As easy and seamless as streaming might be, it also completely robs artists. Pouring all of your heart and soul into a record just to make a percent of a cent, not even a whole penny, is extremely demoralizing and one of the biggest ways to deter the creation of art. There are platforms like Bandcamp that serve as a formal storefront for artists. That way, making any kind of money is a lot easier. But it’s hard to crack the giant that is Spotify and Apple Music. However, SoundCloud has now provided a lot more incentive to start using its platform.

Recently, the company announced that they’re no longer taking a slice of the pie when it comes to distribution royalties. Instead, that goes exclusively to the artist when you have their Artist and Artist Pro subscriptions. By the end of November, musicians can recoup everything they make when they release through SoundCloud.

Videos by VICE

SoundCloud Creates New Ways to Help Artists Make Money

You could earn all of your royalties by releasing on the streaming platform before. But now, you can keep those same earnings when distributing on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, so long as you’re subscribed to the streaming giant.

Their CEO describes the process as such: “SoundCloud has always been about putting artists first. With this launch, we’re taking that mission further by giving artists a truly all-in-one subscription, including distribution without detours, community without barriers, and monetisation without compromise, including direct support from their fans.”

Additionally, SoundCloud has added another way to support your favorite artists. With a new donation button, fans can now directly contribute as much money as they want to a creator. Like the royalties, the company won’t take a dime of anything the artist makes. That’s merely an exchange between the musician and the fans.