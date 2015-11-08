The Berlin-based audio streaming and sharing platform SoundCloud has launched a new mobile service allowing users to engage in real-time with their tracks. SoundCloud Pulse allows for creators to reply to comments, get up-to-date stats, share sounds, and follow other users. The app is currently only available to Android users and does not yet include private messaging or mobile uploading, two features that SoundCloud assures “are forthcoming.”
SoundCloud Announces SoundCloud Pulse, a New App For Creators
The Berlin-based audio streaming and sharing platform SoundCloud has launched a new mobile service allowing users to engage in real-time with their tracks. SoundCloud Pulse allows for creators to reply to comments, get up-to-date stats, share sounds, and follow other users. The app is currently only available to Android users and does not yet include private messaging or mobile uploading, two features that SoundCloud assures “are forthcoming.”