Dawn Richard, Anthony Naples, and the Seven Best Things We Heard This Week

January is almost done, you’ve probably just been paid, and if you’ve managed to stay off the booze for the whole month you can soon look forward to sinking back into your usual routine of eight tin weeks and 12 pint weekends!

Before you do that though, have a listen to the best bits of new music we heard this week. UK producer Gage has taken Awful Records’ very own Abra for a weightless ride, Legowelt has turned in an impromptu Gwen McCrae rework we enjoyed hugely and there’s a Leonce remix of Dawn Richard’s “How I Get It.” Elsewhere West-African band Orchestra Baobab have returned with “Foulo” and Rex the Dog has spread his usual crunching, acidic influence all over Deee-Lite’s 1990’s chart-smasher “Groove is in the Heart.” Finally, we’ve been rinsing Brian Not Brian’s romp through some unseasonably balmy selections on Balamii, followed by Anthony Naples session of weirdo house and techno from Boiler Room’s recent weekender.



1. Abra – Crybaby (Gage Remix)

2. Legowelt – Never Afraid

3. Dawn Richard – How I Get It (Leonce Remix)

4. Orchestra Baobab – Foulo

5. Rex The Dog – Groove Is In The Heart

6. Brian Not Brian – Balamii

7. Anthony Naples – Boiler Room Weekender

