SoundCloud Deleted All of Jackmaster’s Mixes So He’s Giving Them Away for Free

The fight against SoundCloud continues, and this time it’s the Numbers man who has taken a stand against the streaming service. Posting on Facebook, Jackmaster detailed that “Soundcloud recently removed all of your favorite Jackmaster mixes from the internets” including his Tweak-A-Holics mix, his Mastermix, and even his beloved Essential Mix. Clearly he has our best interests at heart, as he also details in the post how “house parties across the land have been left in disarray as a result.” With that in mind, the big man has generously posted a WeTransfer link including a zip file crammed full of mixes, meaning you can rest easy; your house party, and/or mildly uncomfortable pre-drinks with one of your mates and their mates you don’t know as well and their mates you don’t know at all, is saved.

Download the mixes here.