SoundCloud Hires Its First Chief Revenue Officer in Move Towards Monetization

SoundCloud took a big step towards its monetization goal today by announcing the hire of Alison Moore, a seasoned media executive, as the online streaming service’s first Chief Revenue Officer.

Moore was previously working for NBCUniversal as the General Manager and Executive Vice President of TV Everywhere. The hire is directly connected to the company’s push towards monetizing the platform, most recently signaled by January’s sizable deal with Universal Music Group, which was arranged to ensure each party’s mutual benefit as SoundCloud works toward new advertising and subscription services.

As CRO, Moore will oversee the company’s to-be-announced subscription services, marketing, and ad sales for US and global markets. Working out of SoundCloud’s offices in New York City, she will report to Alexander Ljung, co-founder and CEO of the company.

“Alison is an innovative and strategic leader with a proven track record of building consumer business strategies that drive new revenue growth across multiple platforms,” said Ljung in a press statement. “Most importantly, she has an understanding of both the complexities of SoundCloud’s business, and the content and entertainment industries, having spent the majority of her career building businesses, products and experiences that deepen consumer engagement with extraordinary content. We’re thrilled to have Alison heading up what will become a monetization engine of global scale.”



Moore also weighed in: “I’m looking forward to joining SoundCloud at an exciting time in its growth,” she said. “This new role represents a rare opportunity to grow a vibrant and diverse business platform creating exciting new consumer offerings that amplify SoundCloud’s huge community of creators and brings to light an unrivaled catalog of music and audio, which houses the most creative voices in music today.”

Previous to TV Everywhere, Moore was GM of women’s lifestyle brand DailyCandy, and before that a leader in HBO’s multi-platform digital products division.

