SoundCloud Reportedly Just Slapped a Billion Dollar Price Tag On Itself—And Might Be Going on the Market

SoundCloud is like your friend who always manages to put your patience to the test—nevertheless, you still love them. The music streaming platform has suffered a number of changes, rumors, and near fiascos over the last year—their new subscription service SoundCloud Go, a new licensing deal with Sony, and a few pissed off artists—on their path towards inevitable monetization. They’ve also long suffered financial problems and recently raised $100 million in funding that came as part of a $70 million investment from Twitter. Now, according to Billboard, a source close to the company has shared details that Soundcloud is looking for someone to buy them out for the price tag of one billion dollars.

Currently the Berlin-based company boasts a network of users of 175 million people, far surpassing other alternatives like Mixcloud or Hear This. Since their recent label dealings and increased focus on copyright detection, many users and artists have suffered takedowns when attempting to post certain tracks and DJ mixes—two areas that helped the streaming platform gain popularity dating back to their launch in Sweden in 2007.



Videos by VICE

Read more about SoundCloud