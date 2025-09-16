Soundgarden Waiting Until After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction to Release Final Album

It was only a matter of time until Soundgarden got their flowers. Records like “Black Hole Sun” will exist in the rock canon until the earth melts away. Nowadays, the band isn’t quite the same following Chris Cornell’s tragic death. Still, they keep the band’s legacy in tact, even if the surviving members aren’t always together to do it.

With the last bit of vocals they have left from Cornell, the group is cobbling together one last album to bookend their catalog. It would make sense to have it ready in time for Soundgarden to perform it at their upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. However, drummer Matt Cameron speaks on the behalf on the band when he says they’re going to take their time with the album to do it right.

Videos by VICE

Recently, Cameron spoke to Billboard ahead of their big day on November 8th. There, he gives fans an update on when they could possibly receive the final Soundgarden album. Would it be possibly to hear a single beforehand? Ultimately, the band isn’t comfortable doing that until they know the record is fully ready.

Don’t Expect Any New Soundgarden soon, According to Band’s Drummer

“There’s not a set release date or anything as of yet,” Cameron says. “There were a couple schools of thought, like, ‘Hey, let’s put out a single.’ I think eventually we decided we want to make sure the whole thing is completed before we start releasing singles. I’m excited for people to hear it.”

Finishing a Soundgarden album has been both rewarding and gut-wrenching alike for Cameron and co. Hearing the last of Cornell’s recorded material may be a blessing, but it also serves as a brutal reminder that he’s gone.

“Emotionally it’s been extreme highs and extreme lows,” Cameron says of the new Soundgarden album. “Hearing (Cornell’s) voice on these powerful hard rock songs is the most empowering thing in the world for me. Then I listen to his voice soloed up when I’m working on stuff, or if Kim or Ben is working on something, and it all comes back to the fact that he’s not with us and he left us in a way that has so many questions. It’s been gut-wrenching but at the same time very empowering.”

