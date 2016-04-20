VICE
Sour Diesel Weed-Infused Rob Roy Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 ml Sour Diesel-infused Talisker 10 Year single malt Scotch whisky (click here to learn how to infuse alcohol with marijuana using nitrous oxide)
1 ounce|30 ml Carpano Antica Formula vermouth
2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters No. 6
orange peel, for garnish

Directions

  1. In a cocktail shaker, stir together all ingredients.
  2. Strain and serve up in a coupe glass with an orange twist.

From Strain-Specific Concoctions are the Future of Cannabis Craft Cocktails

