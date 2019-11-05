Sourdough Tempura Veggies with Tomato Jam Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the tomato jam:

1 ½ pounds|675 grams diced tomatoes

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup white vinegar

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 sprig thyme

Videos by VICE

for the sourdough tempura batter:

4 ½ ounces|125 grams refreshed starter

¾ cup|200 ml beer

2 tablespoons vodka

½ cup|70 grams fresh wheat flour

½ cup|70 grams rice flour

for the vegetables:

1 zucchini, cut into ¼-inch thick circles

1 eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick circles

to serve:

cherry tomatoes

fresh herbs

fresh radishes

mesculin

Directions

Make the tomato jam: Combine all ingredients in a medium skillet over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 40 to 45 minutes. Set aside to cool. Makes about 1 ½ cups|355 ml. To make the batter, mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl. Heat 3-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, coat the vegetables all over in the batter, then dip in the oil. Fry, turning as needed, until golden and crisp, 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack. Season with salt and repeat with the remaining vegetables. Transfer to a bowl and serve with the tomato jam.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .