Sourdough Tempura Veggies with Tomato Jam Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the tomato jam:
1 ½ pounds|675 grams diced tomatoes
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup white vinegar
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
1 sprig thyme
Videos by VICE
for the sourdough tempura batter:
4 ½ ounces|125 grams refreshed starter
¾ cup|200 ml beer
2 tablespoons vodka
½ cup|70 grams fresh wheat flour
½ cup|70 grams rice flour
for the vegetables:
1 zucchini, cut into ¼-inch thick circles
1 eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick circles
to serve:
cherry tomatoes
fresh herbs
fresh radishes
mesculin
Directions
- Make the tomato jam: Combine all ingredients in a medium skillet over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 40 to 45 minutes. Set aside to cool. Makes about 1 ½ cups|355 ml.
- To make the batter, mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Heat 3-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, coat the vegetables all over in the batter, then dip in the oil. Fry, turning as needed, until golden and crisp, 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack. Season with salt and repeat with the remaining vegetables. Transfer to a bowl and serve with the tomato jam.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .