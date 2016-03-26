South Africa Scores an Insane Goal From Deep Out

DON’T MISS THE MOST AMAZING GOAL OF THE YEAR SO FAR! @BafanaBafana from way past half field. 2-1 #AFCON https://t.co/szBbBbpEF1

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 26, 2016

Well, yup. That just about does it. One of the craziest goals you’ll see in a good, long minute. Bafana Bafana (aka South Africa) is really living it up in today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon, giving a sum total of no fucks and launching balls from well past half field. The payoff was absolutely brilliant as Hlompho Kekana caught the Cameroonian keeper off his line, and found the back of the net. Just glorious.