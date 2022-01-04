South Africa’s Parliament Caught Fire Twice in 2 Days

Flames erupted twice in two days at the South African parliament in Cape Town in a suspected arson attack that has left the National Assembly chamber “completely gutted.”

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with committing arson as well as theft, breaking and entering, and offences under South African legislation which controls access to places of national importance.

Videos by VICE

A local police statement has said that the suspect was believed to have gained entry to the parliament through a window in one of the offices.

Footage shows firefighters spraying the roof of one of the complex’s buildings with a hose. Smoke which billowed from the buildings could be seen from several miles away.

Photographs from inside parliament show ash and debris everywhere.

The fire has now been contained, city officials say.

The initial fire broke out on Sunday and completely destroyed the National Assembly, the lower chamber of the parliament.

More than 70 fire crews were sent to the scene, scaling back to just 20 by Monday morning. But later that day, new flames erupted. Moloto Mothapo, head of communications for the parliament, tweeted: “Unfortunately after almost two days of brave battle with the flames in the National Assembly Building, more fire has just been fanned up.

“Firefighters remain at the scene and are continuing with the fight to bring the fire under control.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the building’s sprinkler system had not functioned “as it was supposed to” and he praised firefighters for working to “stop parliament from being razed to ashes.”

He revealed that the fire “devastated the parliamentary precinct and its contents and assets, including parliament’s historical treasures of heritage.”

No one has been reported injured, as parliament was not sitting over the festive period.