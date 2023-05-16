Woman Arrested After a Bunch of Cocaine Fell Out of Her Fake Pregnant Belly

A man and woman were charged with drug trafficking after several pounds of cocaine fell out of a fake pregnant belly the woman was wearing during a traffic stop in South Carolina, according to police.

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem were pulled over on Interstate 85 on April 12, allegedly because Miller was allegedly “zigzagging in between lanes” and nearly hit an 18-wheeler truck, a spokeswoman for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told VICE News.

According to a statement put out by police, the pair “gave conflicting information about her due date.”

“As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach,” police said, noting they found over 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Both Miller and Mitchem are facing charges of trafficking over 400 grams of cocaine and remain in custody.

Using strange objects, including wigs and fake booties, to conceal drugs is a tale as old as time in the world of smuggling.

Police in Ecuador seized 9 tons of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas destined for Europe in February. But, as previously reported by VICE World News, cocaine is increasingly being smuggled into Europe in materials like plastic and charcoal, making it much harder to detect at borders. It is then extracted at “super labs.”