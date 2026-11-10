South Carolina Man Arrested After Allegedly Leaving 6-Year-Old Daughter to Hold His Spot in Line for Pokémon Cards

I know some Pokémon cards are selling for small fortunes, but no Pokémon card is worth more than your children. Maybe that one Pikachu card is worth $16.4 million, but you know, generally speaking, your child is intrinsically worth more.

It’s a lesson some people will simply never learn, as shown by a South Carolina dad who was recently arrested for allegedly leaving his daughter sleeping in line at Target while he kept his spot in line to wait for a newly released set of Pokémon cards.

Videos by VICE

According to reports from CBS 12 News, 35-year-old John-Michael Dooley waited outside of a Charleston Target with the crowd overnight for the drop of the “Mega Evolution — Delta Reign” expansion set, daughter in tow. Sometime after 1:00 a.m., Dooley allegedly handed his young daughter a pillow and a blanket, tucked her into his spot on the concrete like a tiny placeholder, and headed home.

Play video

Man Allegedly Used His 6-Year-Old Daughter to Hold His Place in Line for Pokémon Cards

An hour later, when Dooley was still nowhere to be seen, fellow shoppers allegedly called the cops to report the situation. Officers reportedly arrived around 2:30 a.m. and found the child alone.

According to reports, Dooley eventually wandered back and allegedly admitted to detectives that he went home to keep his place in line without actually standing in it, and was immediately arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child.

The little girl was fine, though she was placed in emergency protective custody. Dooley, meanwhile, had some time to think deeply about what he had done from his seat in the Al Cannon Detention Center.