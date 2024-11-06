South Korea’s Battle With Deepfake Porn

Deepfake porn has become a major issue in South Korea, impacting university students and girls of all ages. Some have gone as far as to remove all photos of themselves from social media to avoid becoming yet another victim.

AI deepfakes are everywhere today—not just in South Korea—and are essentially digitally manipulated photos and videos that feature a victim’s likeness, often in explicit content. The non-consensual material has led to a rapid spread of deepfake porn, wreaking havoc on women and girls around the world.

Thankfully, South Korea just announced a plan to address deepfake porn and enforce harsher punishments for offenders. Through the use of undercover officials and stronger social media regulations, President Yoon Suk Yeol hopes to “root out” those guilty of “digital sexual crimes,” AP News reported.

Activists wearing eye masks during a protest against deepfake porn in Seoul.

(Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

An amended law makes watching or possessing deepfake porn punishable with up to three years in prison. As for producing or distributing deepfake porn, criminals can now serve up to seven years in prison, when originally the maximum sentence was five years.

Police have already detained 506 suspects this year. The even more disturbing part? Over 400 of them are between the ages of 10 and 19. Most perpetrators are teenage boys targeting female friends, acquaintances, and even family members.

A South Korean task force announced it will investigate incidents involving both minor and adult victims and will fine social media platforms that allow the spread of deepfake content. This hopefully will push such platforms and individuals to take the matter more seriously.