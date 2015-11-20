​South London Ordnance’s “Pale Skin” Will Take You to the Dark Techno Rave

It’s Friday, and while my body may be slumped over in a rolly chair, my spirit has already drifted off to a rave in some asbestos-encrusted basement. This bottom-heavy techno track from UK producer South London Ordnance is making me feel like I’m already there, and that’s all I can really ask for right now. It’s off of his forthcoming four-tracker Tor, which drops later this month via his own Aery Metals imprint, and features contributions from the Finnish duo Femme en Fourrure. “I sat on the vocal and synth parts for a while before this came together,” he tells THUMP, “but it finally clicked and I think it’s a good representation of both our styles.”

For more from SLO, check out the slammin’ warehouse jam “Vertigo” that we premiered in 2013, or head over to our chat from last year where he geeked out on his favorite drum ‘n’ bass producers.

Tracklist:

A1. Pale Skin ft. Femme En Fourrure

A2. Tor

B1. Bind

B2. Lockjaw

