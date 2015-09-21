This Is South London Through Photographs



Photo by Luke Overin

This article originally appeared on VICE UK

Sometimes, when you take the Tube in London, the street you find yourself on when get off can look exactly the same as wherever you got on. It has to be said, though, that there is something distinct about London south of the river—perhaps it’s the brand of fried chicken boxes in the gutter, the brickwork of the buildings, or the fact that the sky is far away enough from central London to seem just that bit bluer.

Videos by VICE

Whatever it is about south London, a new exhibition, entitled ‘Twenty Twenty Vision,’ captures it perfectly. Showing 400 images shot everywhere from Brixton to Borough and Plumstead to Peckham—through the eyes of 20 inhabitants—it’s the most comprehensive survey you’re going to get of the area without riding around on buses for a week.

To celebrate the show’s opening this Friday at the Amersham Arms pub in New Cross, here’s a gallery of images shot by the South London locals who feature. For more information about Twenty Twenty, check out their Facebook event page here.

Jack Reed

Matt Kelly

Max Sanderson

Alex Harley

Jethro Llewellyn Holman

Max Sanderson

Emma Jane Mulholland

Alexander Brown

Alex Harley

Jethro Llewellyn Holman

Alex Harley

Sean Roy Parker